

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





OTTAWA — The Confederation Line has returned to its normal schedule after an early morning disruption.

OC Transpo reported the LRT system was running every 15 to 20 minutes following its launch at 5 a.m. due to a power outage in the east-end.

The Confederation Line returned to its normal schedule at 6:25 a.m.

Final Delay Update 6:25am: O-Train Line 1 is now at full regular service. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/blAVWuUBYk — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) October 4, 2019

Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in the Montreal Rd. – Aviation Parkway area around 4 a.m. Power was restored in the area by 6 a.m.