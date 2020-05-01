OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s eight-month-old light rail transit line will be out of service this weekend for maintenance.

OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will be closed Saturday and Sunday to allow Rideau Transit Group to perform upgrades to the train control software.

In a memo to Councillors earlier this week, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said RTG requested access to Line 1 to allow them to complete maintenance activities and work relating to issues that have impacted service.

“The city has granted permission to RTG to complete this work during this time due to the current low ridership levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Manconi.

The train will resume service on Monday morning.

Speaking with CTV Morning Live Friday morning, Director of Transit Services Troy Charter says workers will be trying to do as much work as possible during the seven days of shutdowns over the next two weeks, while practicing physical distancing.

“This weekend we’re focusing on a train control system software update. That requires trains and extended periods of time on the track, without customers, because it’s a very robust testing regime that they put in place,” said Charter.

“Normally that would take place over weeks when we can get it through. Maybe a weekend if we take the entire weekend.”

OC Transpo will operate “R1 replacement service” between the LRT stations over the weekend.

The Confederation Line will also be out of service from May 9 to 13 to allow Rideau Transit Group to focus on infrastructure work on the track and the overhead catenary power system.

Charter says Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo will also use the shutdown to perform seasonal work at the stations, including deep cleaning.

Charter says ridership is down approximately 85 per cent during the pandemic, which equals nearly 500-thousand passenger trips a day.

“It does give us an opportunity to advance some work, some critical work, that will improve the service for our customers.”