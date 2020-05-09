OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s eight-month-old light rail transit line will be out of service for the next five days for maintenance work.

The City of Ottawa says the Confederation Line will be shutdown from Saturday, May 9 to Wednesday, May 13 so Rideau Transit Group can conduct maintenance work.

In a memo to Council on April 29, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said Rideau Transit Group requested access to O-Train Line 1 to allow them the opportunity to complete maintenance activities and work relating to issues that have impacted service.

“The city has granted permission to RTG to complete this work during this time due to the current low ridership levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

OC Transpo says the work this weekend will focus on infrastructure work on the tracks and the overhead catenary power system.

Seasonal maintenance work will also be completed at the stations along the Confederation Line, including the cleaning of the glass panels, as well as pressure washing the floors, stairwells and platforms.

OC Transpo R1 replacement bus service will run between the Confederation Line stations over the weekend.

The Confederation Line was also shutdown May 2 and May 3 so Rideau Transit Group could conduct upgrades to the train control software.