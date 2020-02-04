OTTAWA -- OC Transpo will continue operating supplemental bus service today as the Confederation Line returns to full capacity.

Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says Rideau Transit Group has confirmed there will be 13 trains in service for the morning and afternoon peak periods.

The four-month-old light rail transit service has been operating at reduced capacity for two weeks due to maintenance and electrical issues with the trains. At one point last week, only eight trains were operating during the morning peak period.

Twelve trains were launched during the morning peak period on Monday, but Manconi said a 13th train was added to the service for the afternoon peak period. When the Confederation Line was launched in September, OC Transpo said 13 trains were needed for the morning and afternoon peak periods.

In a memo to Councillors Monday evening, Manconi said the “S1 bus service will be implemented as we transition back into normal service. We will continue to assess the need for S1 supplemental bus service and adjust our response as rail service stabilizes.”

OC Transpo has been cancelling dozens of bus trips a day on high-frequency routes so the buses could be used for the supplemental bus service.

Buses run non-stop from Blair, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations to downtown Ottawa.