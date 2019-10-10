

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





A third straight day of delays on the City’s brand new $2.1 billion Confederation Line.



After two morning commutes delayed by door jams on trains, another delay was reported Thursday morning at Bayview Station.



OC Transpo tweeted out just after 7:30 a.m. to say there was a disabled train at Bayview Station.



R1 bus service was implemented for eastbound commuters between Tunney’s Pasture and Rideau Stations and was ended just before 9:00 a.m., with an apology from the transit service.



But unlike Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s delays, a “door fault” was not listed as a cause. The information provided by OC Transpo only referenced a disabled train.



A witness who was aboard the train that was disabled tells CTV’s Graham Richardson the issue this time still appeared to be related to a door, but it wasn’t a case of someone prying it open.



OC Transpo has not confirmed what caused the train at Bayview to break down.

The doors have so far operated automatically, but they do have buttons for times when manual use is necessary. According to OCTranspo.com, when there are too few passengers or when the weather is cold, the button will need to be used to open the doors:



To open the doors manually:

An audio message will let you know the train has arrived. The button on the door will turn green. Simply press it to open.

Avoid holding the train doors open. Holding or blocking the doors will delay the train for everyone. Just wait for the next one. It will arrive every five minutes or less during peak periods.

When boarding, make sure your items (such as backpacks) are fully inside the train to allow the train doors to close. If your item is preventing the doors from shutting, the train will not be able to depart.



When the doors are closing:

The delays had frustrated riders taking to social media once again to post photos of large crowds at station platforms and wonder how the system will operate once the weather turns cold.

There is a fundamental flaw in the system, the platforms are simply not wide enough. Many of the platforms and staircases are open to the elements. I hope it doesn't get cold in Ottawa or it may be a lil slippery and dangerous.



The main selling point of the Confederation Line was the downtown tunnel, meant to get buses out of the core, but the replacement bus service has seen those buses return.

Transit Commission Chair Coun. Allan Hubley says technicians are working along the line to ensure faulty systems can be reset. He says door holding times have been extended at some stations and new protocols are in place to try and get trains back in service as soon as possible when there's a door fault.

OC Transpo tweeted an apology just before 9:00 a.m., when replacement bus service ended.