

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight fire at a LeBreton Flats condo complex.

Ottawa Police received a 911 call reporting “smoke conditions” on the 4th floor of a building on Lett Street around 3 a.m.

Firefighters discovered a small fire in the bathroom of a 4th floor unit, and extinguished the fire quickly.

Both occupants of the unit were able to escape.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the blaze.