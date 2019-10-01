Condo occupant treated for smoke inhalation following overnight fire
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:56AM EDT
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight fire at a LeBreton Flats condo complex.
Ottawa Police received a 911 call reporting “smoke conditions” on the 4th floor of a building on Lett Street around 3 a.m.
Firefighters discovered a small fire in the bathroom of a 4th floor unit, and extinguished the fire quickly.
Both occupants of the unit were able to escape.
Investigators are searching for the cause of the blaze.