Concerns raised over Casselman's drinking water

The municipality of Casselman says it's aware of concerns about its drinking water that residents say has appeared dirty or the colour of apple juice over the past week.

The discoloured water is because of high levels of manganese—a mineral distributed in air, water and soil—present in the South Nation River, according to the municipality.

"The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) are working with us on the issue," a statement posted on the municipality's website says. "The levels are close to a historical high. Scientific information is being reviewed."

The statement says the municipality will issue an update regarding the safety of its drinking water as soon as it has reliable information to share.

In a June 30th Facebook post, the municipality had said the water does not post a health risk.

Casselman's water system serves close to 3,600 people and includes 1,000 connections over a 20 kilometre pipe network, according to the municipality.