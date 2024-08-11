Community steps in to help after popular Ottawa pizzeria vandalized

Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Boulevard were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.

Late Saturday night, windows were smashed in, with swastikas and racist language spray-painted along the outside of the building and pavement.

Owner George Abou Faissal declined an on-camera interview Sunday, but told CTV News he has never faced an incident like this in the 27-years he has worked in the community.

Friend Mark Honigman says he was dumbfounded when he heard of the vandalism.

"Being Jewish and seeing the swastikas – it's obviously very, very degrading," he said.

"These are people that we have to sit down, talk and say, 'where did this come from? How can we help you better understand?'"

Chris King was celebrating a birthday lunch on Sunday. He says the establishment has been a family favourite for over 12 years.

"Everybody comes here, everybody knows the owners and the staff, so it's just a shame that something like this could happen in our neighborhood," he said.

A resident helps to cover up vandalism and repair windows that were smashed at Milan's Pizzeria in Ottawa on Aug. 11, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)

Meanwhile, some in the community have stepped up to help. Milano regular Rod Pantalone dropped everything when he heard the news and headed over to the pizzeria to do some initial repairs.

"I was absolutely just gut-wrenched – I was beside myself,” he said. “In this day and age, we still have this kind of hatred."

Pantalone got to work taping up the front window, spray-painting over the swastikas and scrubbing the racist language off the pavement.

"These are good guys - they've always been there for the community, so now the community can be there for them."

Casuals Barber Shop next door also had a swastika painted out front. They also declined an interview Sunday.

Racist graffiti spray painted in front of Milano's Pizzeria in Ottawa on Aug. 11, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)

"I do come here on the regular to get my haircut and I've never seen anything like this," said regular Milton Gordon. "There's just no room for it."

Milano staff say police are relying on street cameras at the St. Laurent Boulevard and Walkley Road intersection to try to find any suspects. Until then, customers and friends have made it clear they are more than happy to support their local comfort spot.

"It's like our own little Cheers out here in the southeast of Ottawa," said Pantalone.

"They always have a smile and they always say 'hello' and 'oh, you want your regular?' – it's great," said Honigman. "It's like a community here."

Ottawa police did not respond to multiple requests for comment and information from CTV News on Sunday.

It remains unclear if the incident is being actively investigated.