Community searching for kitten allegedly stolen from Ottawa pet store

Community members are searching for Nacho the cat, who was allegedly stolen from an Orléans pet store last week.

Furry Tales Cat Rescue says the one-and-a-half-month-old feline was stolen on Friday from Pet Valu Convent Glen between 3:40 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.

"Nacho is microchipped and his information will come up as our rescue," Furry Tales said in an Instagram post.

"Nacho can be safely returned to the store, any local vet, or Critter Jungle."

The Ottawa Police Service says in a statement to CTV News that officers responded to the theft and an investigation is ongoing.

Police did not provide details on a suspect.

Furry Tales is offering $2,000 for anyone with information.

The shelter says it is seeking assistance from the public to put up flyers in the area and inform others of the theft.

"The more people who know about Nacho, the more likely he will be found," Furry Tales says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.