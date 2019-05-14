

For a teenager who's battling cancer, it's an answer from hundreds of people to a call for help. There remains one crucial step - finding a match.

Julia Miller was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 12. Now, she needs a stem cell transplant to save her life.

"She's a young child who deserves to continue on living a healthy life," says organizer Erin Moretto.

Moretto helped coordinate a swab clinic, where hundreds of people from the community showed up to the Holiday Inn in Kanata to get swabbed and be added to the stem cell database. Ideally, a match is found for Julia.

"Anyone can be a match," says volunteer Dr. Steve Gleddie. "We need to sequence genes to see who is and who isn't a match."

Paige Dozois is at the clinic to get swabbed. She knows first-hand how important a match can be.

"My sister had cancer when she was seven and had a bone marrow transplant," Dozois says. "I have friends (here) so I thought it would be cool to see if I was a match with anyone or Julia."

Unfortunately, Julia couldn't be at the clinic because she was at CHEO getting treatment. She continues to undergo chemotherapy, while being supported by her Kanata Ranger teammates and the rest of the community.

You can sign up to become part of the stem cell database here.