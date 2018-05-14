

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Safety will be the focus of a community meeting tonight in Ottawa.

Councillors Diane Deans and Jean Cloutier are hosting the Town Hall meeting one month after several shootings rattled residents in the Heron Gate/Ledbury area. Officials say tonight's meeting is a chance for residents to find out what Ottawa Police and elected officials are doing to improve safety.

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau is scheduled to attend the meeting.

On Tuesday, April 17, shots were fired in the area of Cedarwood Drive and Walkley Road. Shell casings were found, but no one was hurt. In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 19, there was a shooting in the area of Ledbury Avenue and Banff Avenue. Also on Thursday, April 19, shows were fired in the area of Cedarwood Drive and Walkley Road around 10:30 p.m. Shell casings were found in a parking lot.

Tonight’s meeting is at the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.