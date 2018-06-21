Ottawa Community Housing says cannabis smoking will be prohibited in its units.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that recreational marijuana use will become legal in Canada on October 17. The announcement came one day after the Senate approved the government’s bill to legalize marijuana.

The Ottawa Community Housing Corporation's no-smoking policy introduced in 2014 addresses the smoking of cannabis. An Ottawa Community Housing Corporation memo in October, 2017 said tenants who signed leased agreed not to smoke anything on OCHC property if its use generates smoke, including cannabis.

Tenants who moved into their units before 2014 have been allowed to smoke in their homes.

OCH says it will not allow tenants to change electrical and plumbing connections in their tenants for the purpose of growing cannabis. The report says “tenants will be held responsible for any damages such as mold, unsafe installations and fire.”

The Federal Government’s bill allows each residence to have four cannabis plants.