KINGSTON -- Kingston has opened a new self-isolation centre to house the city’s homeless population affected by COVID-19.

The centre is a place for people who are being tested for novel coronavirus or have tested positive and need a place to stay while in isolation.

It’s a strategy we’ve been seeing across the province, meant to keep those most vulnerable safe during the pandemic.

Addictions and Mental Health Services - Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington is taking the lead on the initiative, partnering with the City of Kingston.

“It gives them a safe environment as well to be taken care of and feel safe, rather than being on the street etc.,” says Supervisor Karen Berti.

There are currently five beds ready, but the facility has the capacity for 32, and they’re expecting a surge in the coming days.

“It’s really important to keep those individuals out of the Emergency Department when the Emergency Departments are backing up because of COVID-19,” explains Berti.

The rooms are equipped with their own bathrooms, and staff are on hand 24-hours a day to admit patients. Those who stay at the centre will be referred by Public Health or the hospital Emergency Department. Berti stresses it is not a homeless shelter, or available to the wider public.

What makes this self-isolation centre unique is the donations that have come in to help support it.

Berti says tablets have been donated by the United Way, so that people in quarantine can communicate with staff and even play games.

Linens, shampoos and soaps have been donated by local hotels. Even the food for the facility is being prepared by volunteers.

“We can’t do this by ourselves,” says Berti.

“It’s been a really great example of how partners work together. We got this isolation centre up and running in less than a week. It’s quite remarkable.”