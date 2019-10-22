OC Transpo is apologizing for a delay on the Confederation Line Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:00 a.m., train service was cancelled between Blair and St. Laurent Stations. R1 bus service was brought in to move passengers to and from St. Laurent.

The Line ran normally between St. Laurent and Tunney’s Pasture.

In an update at 9:20 a.m., OC Transpo said a communication issue was to blame.

