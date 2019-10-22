

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OC Transpo is apologizing for a delay on the Confederation Line Tuesday morning.

Update #3: 9:11am. We apologize for the ongoing service disruption. Technicians are working to restore service as soon as possible. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) October 22, 2019

Just before 9:00 a.m., train service was cancelled between Blair and St. Laurent Stations. R1 bus service was brought in to move passengers to and from St. Laurent.

Update #1: 8:55 am. R1 Bus Service will be running between Blair and St-Laurent Stations. Updates to follow. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) October 22, 2019

The Line ran normally between St. Laurent and Tunney’s Pasture.

In an update at 9:20 a.m., OC Transpo said a communication issue was to blame.

Update #4: 9:20am Technicians are working on communication issue with the track switch. Bus only service between St-Laurent & Blair. Full O-Train Line 1 service continues between Tunney's & St-Laurent. https://t.co/YfOQrZvXpT — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) October 22, 2019

