Communication issue with track switch blamed for LRT delay between Blair and St. Laurent
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:29AM EDT
OC Transpo is apologizing for a delay on the Confederation Line Tuesday morning.
Just before 9:00 a.m., train service was cancelled between Blair and St. Laurent Stations. R1 bus service was brought in to move passengers to and from St. Laurent.
The Line ran normally between St. Laurent and Tunney’s Pasture.
In an update at 9:20 a.m., OC Transpo said a communication issue was to blame.
More to come…