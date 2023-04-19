Commonwealth Plywood sawmill reopens in Pontiac village

L-R: Swisha Mayor Doug Rousselle, Pontiac MNA Andre Fortin, Pontiac Warden Jane Toller, company President Bill Caine Jr. cut the ribbon at the reopened Commonwealth Plywood sawmill in Rapides des Joachims, Que. April 19, 2023. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) L-R: Swisha Mayor Doug Rousselle, Pontiac MNA Andre Fortin, Pontiac Warden Jane Toller, company President Bill Caine Jr. cut the ribbon at the reopened Commonwealth Plywood sawmill in Rapides des Joachims, Que. April 19, 2023. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina