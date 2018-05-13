Gatineau Firefighters battled a blaze in a commercial building late Saturday night at 321 rue Lanoraie, the site of the Bisson Claude Centre de Distribution en Vrac, a bulk distribution centre.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

It took 31 firefighters and 12 trucks nearly two hours to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say they were able to save some heavy machinery at the Centre, but part of the second floor collapsed;

Damages are estimated at $85,800.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.