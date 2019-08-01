

Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





After a hot July, Canada’s top weather forecaster predicts Ottawa residents will enjoy a more “comfortable” August.

A heat dome covered the National Capital Region in July, bringing 12 days of 30C weather. The humidex value hit 46 degrees on one day last month.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips tells CTV Morning Live that the weather pattern has changed heading into the second half of summer vacation for students.

“We think it’s going to be a cooler August, a little wetter than July was,” Phillips said, adding “don’t write the obituary on summer weather.”

Environment Canada’s three month forecast calls for temperatures to be above normal in Ottawa through August, September and October.

Ahead of the second long weekend of summer, Phillips did predict Friday may be the last 30C day in Ottawa for a while.

“I think it’s going to be a more comfortable August."