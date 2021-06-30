Advertisement
Colonel By Drive open for walking, running and cycling daily this summer
Cyclists ride on Colonel By Drive, as people take advantage of warm weather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA -- Colonel By Drive will be reserved for "active transportation" use this summer.
Starting July 1, Colonel By Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic between Daly Avenue and Canal Woods Terrace.
The five-kilometre stretch of road will be open for runners, walkers, cyclists and rollerbladers 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Labour Day.
The closure will also allow the NCC to undertake work on the rehabilitation of the Colonel By Drive retaining wall. The NCC does say Construction vehicles entering Colonel By Drive will be accompanied by escort vehicles, and fencing and signage will be in place at various locations to help direct traffic.
Starting Thursday, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will reopen for vehicle traffic.
The NCC says there has been 1,871 visits per day on Queen Elizabeth Driveway, which was closed to vehicle traffic daily this spring.