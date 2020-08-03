OTTAWA -- The forecast for this holiday Monday is fairly nice: not too hot, a bit humid, and with a few clouds.

Environment Canada says the high for Monday is 25°C, with a humidex of 32. The UV index is 8, or very high.

If you're out in the evening, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the forecast. That changes to a 70 per cent chance after midnight. The overnight low is 17°C.

Tuesday is looking mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 22°C with a humidex of 30.

Showers will linger into Wednesday. The forecast calls for a partly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Sunshine returns in full Thursday, and the long-term outlook includes a stretch of sunny days with temperatures closer to 30°C.