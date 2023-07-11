Collisions involving transport trucks reach 14-year high in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to 9,110 collisions involving transport trucks last year, the most since 2009.

Of those collisions, 1,115, or about nine percent, took place in eastern Ontario.

"The biggest causes are three things: improper lane changes, following too closely, and speeding," said OPP Constable Sydney Jones.

Those collisions resulted in 71 deaths in Ontario.

Driving instructor Tauney Stinson with New Directions Driving School in Cobden says she is not surprised to hear of the record numbers.

"More and more people are moving out to the Ottawa Valley area and commuting to Ottawa, but they're still driving like they're on a four lane," Stinson tells CTV News.

"I've been a driving instructor for eight years and I found the last four or five years have been the most frightening of my life."

In 2022, OPP laid 2,858 charges related to those crashes; 40 per cent of those were handed out to drivers of passenger vehicles.

Darrin Brown is a career truck driver and says other drivers need to understand how their actions affect truckers.

"That space we're leaving in front of us isn't for you; it's for us to stop."

"When people are passing me or people on the other side passing, and all of a sudden you're head on with somebody right," says Brown.

He adds that the fault is not always on the passenger vehicles. Many inexperienced truck drivers are also on the roads.

And after a record breaking 2022, police in eastern Ontario say deaths involving crashes with transport trucks are up 17 per cent in the first half of this year, compared to the same time last year.

"They're big and intimidating and sometimes they will take chances passing me, they'll cut too close for my comfort," says Renfrew driver Lisa Raglan.

"I'm doing the speed limit and I wish they would just back off a little bit. I know they're in a hurry and they have a timetable but I don't want to get squished."