Collision involving an OC Transpo bus and a pedestrian in Ottawa's east end

Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving an OC Transpo bus driver and a pedestrian at a busy intersection in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.

Police said at 11:30 a.m. that a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. There has been no update on the pedestrian's condition.

An OC Transpo bus was stopped in the middle of the road just south of Tremblay Road as the investigation into the collision continued.

Ottawa police and OC Transpo special constables were on the scene.

The intersection of St. Laurent and Tremblay was closed to traffic for three hours, but the roads reopened just after 3 p.m.