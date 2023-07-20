Collision involving an OC Transpo bus and a pedestrian in Ottawa's east end

A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end, according to Ottawa police.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.

An OC Transpo bus is stopped in the middle of the road just south of Tremblay Road.

The intersection of St. Laurent and Tremblay is closed, and the eastbound off-ramp from Hwy. 417 to St. Laurent is closed.

