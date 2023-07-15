Collision between car and tractor trailer closes all lanes of Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.

A serious collision has closed all lanes of Highway 401 near an eastern Ontario OnRoute.

Ontario Provincial Police say eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between County Road 5 and County Road 2 near Mallorytown because of a crash.

COLLISION: #Hwy401 WB and EB between County Rd 5 and County Rd 2 #Mallorytown: all lanes closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. If witnesses have dash cam footage of the collision, please contact the #OPP 1-888-310-1122. Thank you. ^ks — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) July 15, 2023

According to OPP, the crash involved a car and a tractor trailer. It happened at around 10:30 a.m.

Serious injuries have been reported and an Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene, but police could not provide any additional information.

Detours are in effect. It’s not known when the highway will reopen.

Witnesses who might have dash cam footage of the collision are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.