Coldest stretch of winter begins in Ottawa as it feels like -21 degrees

Ottawa’s cold snap has reached the coldest temperatures of the week, with cold temperatures to continue through the weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -10 C on Wednesday and a low of -14 C Wednesday night. The temperature dropped to -16.7 C early Wednesday morning, the coldest temperature so far this winter.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday for a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

A mix of sun and cloud with increasing cloudiness for Thursday morning with a high of -6 C. Overnight, we’ll see clear skies with a low of -20 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -13 C. The low Friday night will be -18 C.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of snow, with a high of -12 C.

Temperatures will start to go up on Sunday, with a high of -8 C and a low of -11 C overnight. It’s going to be sunny on Sunday with clear skies overnight.

Monday will be a warmer day see a high of -4 C and a low of -6 C. A mix of sun and cloud and 30 per cent chance of flurries will shape the day.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -16 C.