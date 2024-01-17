OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Coldest stretch of winter begins in Ottawa as it feels like -21 degrees

    A snowman at the Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) A snowman at the Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa’s cold snap has reached the coldest temperatures of the week, with cold temperatures to continue through the weekend.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -10 C on Wednesday and a low of -14 C Wednesday night. The temperature dropped to -16.7 C early Wednesday morning, the coldest temperature so far this winter.

    The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday for a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

    A mix of sun and cloud with increasing cloudiness for Thursday morning with a high of -6 C. Overnight, we’ll see clear skies with a low of -20 C.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -13 C. The low Friday night will be -18 C.

    Saturday’s forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of snow, with a high of -12 C.

    Temperatures will start to go up on Sunday, with a high of -8 C and a low of -11 C overnight. It’s going to be sunny on Sunday with clear skies overnight.

    Monday will be a warmer day see a high of -4 C and a low of -6 C. A mix of sun and cloud and 30 per cent chance of flurries will shape the day.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -16 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News