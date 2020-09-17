Advertisement
Coldest Sept. 18 in Ottawa history in the forecast, with sunny skies sticking around through the weekend
The province issued a heat warning Saturday for northern Manitoba until at least Tuesday. (File Image)
OTTAWA -- The coldest September 18 in Ottawa in history is in the forecast, as a stretch of near freezing overnight lows begins in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls a clear night with a low of plus 1C.
The record for coldest Sept. 18 in Ottawa history is 1.1C, set back in 1943.
This would also be the coldest night in Ottawa since June, when the temperature dropped to 0.7C on June 1.
Here is a look at the forecast for the final few days of summer.
Tonight: Clear. Low plus 1 with the risk of frost.
Friday: Sunny. High 13C
Friday night: Clear. Low 0C
Saturday: Sunny. High 13C
Sunday: Sunny: High 15C.
The Environment Canada forecast calls for overnight lows hovering around freezing until Monday.