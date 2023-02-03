Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returns to Brockville on Feb. 25

Participants take part in the Coldest Night of the Year in Brockville, Ont. in 2021. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Participants take part in the Coldest Night of the Year in Brockville, Ont. in 2021. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina