Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returns to Brockville on Feb. 25

An event encouraging Canadians to get outside and experience a cold winter night, while raising awareness about youth homelessness, returns to Brockville, Ont. at the end of the month.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event is looking for donors and participants for their upcoming walk on Feb. 25.

"It's a walk event that's a fundraiser to get money for organizations to keep doing the work they do to support the homeless," said Tara Kelly of Connect Youth Inc., who is hosting the Brockville walk.

"On days like today, when the temperatures are plummeting and its -30 C, there are people outside, there are youth on the street that we need to get off of the street," she added.

As of Friday, Kelly says they are at 45 percent of their $20,000 goal, with 11 teams registered, including 63 walkers.

"We've got a good lead sponsor this year, Reabel's Plumbing has sponsored us with $5,000, so that's wonderful," Kelly said.

Connect Youth's event will be conducted in a lap style, with the entire walk being on the property of the Brockville Shopping Centre.

"On really cold days, everybody is talking about how cold it is and you're thinking about it but the truth is that even on a night that's -5 C, someone who's trying to sleep outside is not doing well," Kelly said. "They're our community members, and they matter."

"If you are feeling the cold today, think about our neighbours that are on the street. Do what you can; donate, register, drop off supplies to the food bank or to our organization, we are happy to receive donations," she added.

In 2022, 166 communities participated in the walk across the country, with 31,000 people raising nearly $12 million.

Other walks are scheduled in communities across eastern Ontario, including Cornwall, Kingston, Lanark County, Pembroke, and Ottawa.

The walk runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, and event details can be found on the Coldest Night of the Year website.