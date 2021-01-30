OTTAWA -- It has been a sunny, cold day in Ottawa, and an even colder night is in the forecast for Ottawa.

The temperature warmed up to minus 12C at 3 p.m. With the wind chill, it felt like minus 19 in Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of minus 26C Saturday night, which would be the coldest night of the year in Ottawa. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 31.

The temperature dipped down to -18.C Thursday morning and -19.8C Friday morning. The Ottawa Airport recorded a low of -18.8C at 8 a.m. Saturday.

"Like most cold weather, once upon a time it was up in Nunavut and then through the passage of a few cold fronts, it was able to make its way down to eastern Ontario, southern Quebec where it's been for the last few days," said Environment Canada Meteorologist Crawford Luke Saturday afternoon.

The record for coldest Jan. 31 in Ottawa history is minus 33.1C, set back in 1996.

An Ottawa Public Health Frostbite Advisory remains in effect for Ottawa.

The health unit offers the following tips to help prevent frostbite:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.

Wear a hat.

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. Wear two pairs of socks - wool if possible.

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. This air space around your toes acts as insulation.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

Luke tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that a cold weather system moving east has "sort of stalled" over Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

"We're looking at another fresh night tonight and then another one tomorrow night," said Luke. "It looks like maybe by Monday we'll start to get into a bit of a warming trend, and then warmer again on Tuesday."

Here's a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

TONIGHT: Clear. Low minus 26C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 31 overnight.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High minus 11C. It will feel like minus 14 with the wind chill in the afternoon

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low minus 21C.

MONDAY: Sunny. High minus 8C

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 2C.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries. High minus 3

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6C, and a low of minus 15C.