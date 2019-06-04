Coldest June 4 in 55 years recorded in Ottawa
(Photo: iStock / Tomas Ragina)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 9:41AM EDT
The unseasonably cool spring weather continues with a new temperature record.
Tuesday marks the coldest June 4 in Ottawa history.
According to Environment Canada, the temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 6:00 a.m. was 3.5°C.
That’s 0.4°C colder than the previous record low, set in 1964.
The average low for this time of the year is closer to 11°C.