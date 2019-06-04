

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The unseasonably cool spring weather continues with a new temperature record.

Tuesday marks the coldest June 4 in Ottawa history.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 6:00 a.m. was 3.5°C.

That’s 0.4°C colder than the previous record low, set in 1964.

The average low for this time of the year is closer to 11°C.