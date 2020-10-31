OTTAWA -- Saturday in Ottawa starts off much colder than normal but should warm up to a fairly seasonal day by the afternoon.

The low Saturday morning reached -6.8°C at the Ottawa Airport, the coldest on record since 1988, when the low point reached -6.1°C. The average low for this time of year is around 0°C.

Environment Canada's forecast for Hallowe'en includes lots of sunshine and a high of 6°C, about two to three degrees colder than normal.

By the evening, expect just a few clouds and an overnight low of 0°C.

Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stay home in Ottawa this year.

We know #Halloween is a special time of year. This year we are asking you to make memories in a different way and avoiding trick or treating. Check out Dr @VeraEtches #HalloWise ideas to help limit the spread of #Covid19 in our community. For more info: https://t.co/KSfL1EiMM2 pic.twitter.com/q2E0Q8cNqZ — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) October 28, 2020

November begins with clouds and showers. Sunday's forecast has rain showers beginning near noon, but the forecast high for the afternoon is a seasonal 9°C.

A sharp turn in the weather greets us on Monday, as the high is expected to reach just 1°C, and there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast.

Tuesday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of either showers or flurries and a high of 3°C.

Wednesday's forecast is sunny with a high of 10°C.