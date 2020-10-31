Current conditions and forecast
Halloween decorations in Brockville. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Saturday in Ottawa starts off much colder than normal but should warm up to a fairly seasonal day by the afternoon.
The low Saturday morning reached -6.8°C at the Ottawa Airport, the coldest on record since 1988, when the low point reached -6.1°C. The average low for this time of year is around 0°C.
Environment Canada's forecast for Hallowe'en includes lots of sunshine and a high of 6°C, about two to three degrees colder than normal.
By the evening, expect just a few clouds and an overnight low of 0°C.
Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stay home in Ottawa this year.
November begins with clouds and showers. Sunday's forecast has rain showers beginning near noon, but the forecast high for the afternoon is a seasonal 9°C.
A sharp turn in the weather greets us on Monday, as the high is expected to reach just 1°C, and there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast.
Tuesday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of either showers or flurries and a high of 3°C.
Wednesday's forecast is sunny with a high of 10°C.