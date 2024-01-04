OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Coldest days of winter (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal Skateway in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal Skateway in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    It will feel like winter for the last few days of the week, with temperatures set to drop to the minus double-digits overnight.

    The temperature was minus 8 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 17 degrees.

    Environment Canada's forecast is calling for a low of minus 16 C Thursday night and minus 13 C Friday night, the coldest two nights of the winter so far.

    It will be mainly cloudy today with a chance of flurries. Clearing this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 7 C this afternoon.

    A few clouds tonight. Low minus 16 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 20 degrees.

    Cloudy on Friday. High minus 3 C.

    The outlook for the weekend calls for mainly cloudy on Saturday with a high of minus 8 C.

    Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. High minus 6 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 15 C.

