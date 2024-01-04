Coldest days of winter (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa

It will feel like winter for the last few days of the week, with temperatures set to drop to the minus double-digits overnight.

The temperature was minus 8 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 17 degrees.

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for a low of minus 16 C Thursday night and minus 13 C Friday night, the coldest two nights of the winter so far.

It will be mainly cloudy today with a chance of flurries. Clearing this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 7 C this afternoon.

A few clouds tonight. Low minus 16 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 20 degrees.

Cloudy on Friday. High minus 3 C.

The outlook for the weekend calls for mainly cloudy on Saturday with a high of minus 8 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. High minus 6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 15 C.