The milder weather and freezing rain we've seen so far this week will give way to colder temperatures.

It's still slippery on roads and sidewalks in the Ottawa region Wednesday morning. School buses in the area are cancelled.

But Environment Canada's freezing rain warning has ended. There is still a risk of freezing drizzle on Wednesday morning, but that will shift to a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall to -6 C this afternoon before dropping all the way to -20 C overnight.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of -9 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -24 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.

Expect periods of snow overnight Thursday.

Friday will see more snow and a high of -10 C. The snow will clear Friday night.

The weekend is looking milder right now, with a high of -5 C expected both Saturday and Sunday.