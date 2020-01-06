It's a chilly minus 11 degrees Celsius this Monday morning but our high will climb to -2C. There will be periods of snow with an accumulation of two to four centimetres and the wind will gust up to 50 km/h by noon time. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 in the morning, more like -8 in the afternoon.

More flurries Monday night, another 2 cm possibly. Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -2C.

If you are hoping to skate on the Rideau Canal, the long term forecast doesn't look promising for crews to prepare the World Heritage site. Both Friday and Saturday's forecasts call for temperatures above zero. That begs the question, when will the Canal open this year, or will it? Will there be skating activities on the Canal for Winterlude? Let's hope so!