OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cold, windy Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa

    A look at Parliament Hill and the Ottawa River on a cold November morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) A look at Parliament Hill and the Ottawa River on a cold November morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    It will be a cloudy and cold end to the weekend in Ottawa, and we could see some snow this week.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Sunday in Ottawa with a slight chance of showers. The winds will gust to 40 km/h Sunday afternoon. High plus 2 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 7 degrees.

    Clearing tonight. Low minus 9 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 12 degrees.

    Sunshine on Monday. High minus 1 C.

    The outlook for Tuesday calls for mainly cloudy and a high of minus 1 C.

    Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow or rain on Tuesday night. Low minus 1 C.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. High plus 4 C.

    The Environment Canada forecast does not say how much snow Ottawa could see on Tuesday night or Wednesday.  AccuWeather's forecast calls for 3 to 6 cm of snow for Ottawa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

    The forecast calls for a chance of flurries on Thursday and Friday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of plus 3 C and a low of minus 4 C.

