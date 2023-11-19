Cold, windy Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa

It will be a cloudy and cold end to the weekend in Ottawa, and we could see some snow this week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Sunday in Ottawa with a slight chance of showers. The winds will gust to 40 km/h Sunday afternoon. High plus 2 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 7 degrees.

Clearing tonight. Low minus 9 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 12 degrees.

Sunshine on Monday. High minus 1 C.

The outlook for Tuesday calls for mainly cloudy and a high of minus 1 C.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow or rain on Tuesday night. Low minus 1 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. High plus 4 C.

The Environment Canada forecast does not say how much snow Ottawa could see on Tuesday night or Wednesday. AccuWeather's forecast calls for 3 to 6 cm of snow for Ottawa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The forecast calls for a chance of flurries on Thursday and Friday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of plus 3 C and a low of minus 4 C.