Cold weather returns to Ottawa, chance of flurries on Monday

Winter weather has returned to the capital to start the week. Temperatures will be below the seasonal average on Monday, but things will start to warm up tomorrow.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries Monday morning.

Today’s forecast high is -8 C, but it will feel more like -23 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -16 C this afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will fall to -10 C overnight, but it will feel more like -16 C with the wind chill.

Things will warm up tomorrow with a high of -1 C. Skies will be clear Tuesday, but it will be windy in the morning with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 C tomorrow morning, and more like -7 C in the afternoon.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -12 C overnight.

On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloudy and a high of 1 C. There is a chance of flurries or rain in the forecast for Wednesday evening.