OTTAWA -- Get out and enjoy Monday's mild temperatures while you can, Ottawa: it's going to be a cold week.

Monday's high will be -1 C, according to Environment Canada, which is slightly above average for this time of year. There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon, and clouds expected throughout the day.

But things take a real turn starting Tuesday. The weather will be mainly sunny, but the high is dropping to -10 C.

The wind chill on Tuesday will be a frigid -22 oin the morning and -15 in the afternoon.

The overnight low into Wednesday will drop to -20 C, and the high on Wedensday will be -13 C, with a mix of sun and cloud.

Things warm up a bit after that. Thursday will be sunny with a high of -9 C, and Friday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -6 C.

The mercury is expected to head back up towards freezing next weekend.