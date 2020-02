OTTAWA -- A frostbite advisory remains in effect with another cold day on the way before it warms up this weekend.

It will be mostly sunny with a high of -10, feeling like -18 with the wind chill on Thursday.

Lots of sunshine is on the way for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with above seasonal temperatures expected.

Friday’s high is -1.

It will warm up to 1 on Saturday and then 4 on Sunday.