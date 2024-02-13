Cold temperatures, snow make a comeback in Ottawa on Tuesday

OTTAWA
    It could be good news for the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa this Tuesday, as it feels like -10 this morning with the wind chill.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds this morning, before becoming cloudy this afternoon with a few flurries.  The high today will be 1 C.

    The weather agency is also forecasting a two centimetre of snow this evening, with a low of -11 C – wind chill -19.

    It’s going to be mainly cloudy with a high of -5 C on Wednesday. A low of -14 C with clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

    On Thursday, we’ll see a high of -4 C and a low of -9 C.

    The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend, with lows of -15 C on Friday and -12 C on Saturday, but no significant snowfall is expected.

    Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

    The cold temperatures return to Ottawa as skaters hope it will be cold enough for the National Capital Commission to reopen the skateway. The world's largest skateway has only been open for four days this winter.

