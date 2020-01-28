OTTAWA -- Light freezing drizzle is creating slippery walking and driving conditions across Ottawa this morning.

The freezing precipitation started falling between 3 and 4 a.m., leaving roads and sidewalks slippery.

Environment Canada’s forecast says the freezing drizzle will end early this morning. Ottawa will then see cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with a high of -2C.

After five straight days of above normal temperatures, the forecast calls for temperatures to drop to normal levels again tonight.

Tonight’s forecast calls for clear skies and a low of -16C. With the wind chill, it will feel like -20 overnight.

Wednesday will see sunny skies and a high of -6C, while Thursday will be sunny with a high of -6C.

Overnight lows are expected to remain below normal until Friday.

The normal for this time of year are a high of -6C and a low of -15C.