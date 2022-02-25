The clean up is underway after a late February storm blanketed Ottawa with 17 cm of snow.

Environment Canada lifted the snowfall warning for the city of Ottawa and eastern Ontario after the storm moved out of the region late Friday afternoon.

Ottawa Public Health has now issued a Frostbite Advisory for this evening and overnight, with the wind chill expected to make it feel like -30.

The heavy snowfall created slippery driving conditions across the region.

The snow south of Ottawa led to several collisions and closures on Highway 401. OPP warned of 'complete whiteout' conditions on Highway 401 in South Glengarry, saying there were several crashes eastbound involving tractor trailers.

Farther west, the eastbound 401 was closed at Highway 137 because of a crash. And the eastbound highway was also closed at Reynolds Road, and the westbound highway was closed at County Road 5..

Environment Canada says 17 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport, while 13 cm of snow was recorded at the Gatineau Airport.

The forecast calls for clearing this evening. Low -22C, with the wind chill making it feel like -30 overnight.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with clouds coming in late in the afternoon. The high is - 3 C, wind chill -27 in the morning.

Sunday will see more snow a high of - 3 C.

A similar day expected to start the work week on Monday. Sunny with a high of -8 C.