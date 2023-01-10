Cold temperatures, mix of sun and cloud in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a brisk start to the day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -7 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -15 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -16 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -20.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -7 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 in the morning and more like -12 in the afternoon.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries late Wednesday afternoon.

Flurries will continue into the evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.

It will be much warmer in the capital on Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C.

Clouds will roll in Thursday evening and there will be a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain. Temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.