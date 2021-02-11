Advertisement
Cold, sunny weather ahead in Ottawa
A snowman at the Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Expect a cold, sunny couple of days in Ottawa heading into the weekend.
Thursday started with a wind chill near -22, and the high will reach -10 C in the afternoon.
It's going to be a largely sunny day. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries Thursday morning, but those are expected to clear quickly.
Thursday begins a streak of several days where highs in the minus double-digits are expected.
Thursday' night's overnight low is expected to drop to -23 C overnight, with a wind chill of -30. Environment Canada says there is a risk of frostbite.
Expect a clear, sunny day again on Friday, with a high of -14 C. The wind chill will be -28 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.
Saturday expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -13 C. That night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries heading into Sunday morning.
Sunday will e cloudy with flurries and a high of -10 C.
Double-digit highs are expected for Monday before things gradually warm up a bit next week.