Cold start to the week in Ottawa

After a milder-than-usual January with several significant snowfalls, expect things to cool down in the capital this week.

The colder weather comes after another fresh snowfall on Sunday slowed driving across the city.

Environment Canada reported 18 cm of snow at the Ottawa airport on Sunday. Conditions at there have been windy, which has interfered with the snowfall measurements, so the 18 cm of snow is an estimate.

A winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa and eastern Ontario ended just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening as the system moved out of the region.

An overnight parking ban was in effect starting 7 p.m. Sunday night and was lifted at 7 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, Environment Canada is calling for a high of -7 C, with a wind chill of -17 to start the day.

Expect a bit more snow Monday night (about 2 cm) that will end just after midnight. The low overnight will be -16 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of -8 C. The wind chill in the morning will make it feel like -20.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -6 C. Thursday will be cloudy with a high of -2 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Then, the truly bone-chilling temperatures start in time for the weekend. Friday will be sunny with a high of -20 C and a low of -31 C. And Saturday has a forecast high and low of -17 C. That is not a typo: the forecasted high and the forecasted low are the same temperature.