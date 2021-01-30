OTTAWA -- It will be a cold start to February in Ottawa, but milder temperatures and snow are on the way this week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a low of minus 21C overnight, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 28.

The first day of February will see sunny skies and a high of minus 8C. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 13 in the afternoon.

"It looks like maybe by Monday we'll start to get into a bit of a warming trend, and then warmer again on Tuesday," Environment Canada Meteorologist Crawford Luke told CTVNewsOttawa.ca this weekend.

The temperature dropped to minus 21.6C at 6 a.m. Sunday, the coldest temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport so far in 2021. The record for coldest Jan. 31 in Ottawa history is minus 33.1C, set back in 1996.

An Ottawa Public Health Frostbite Advisory remains in effect for Ottawa.

The health unit offers the following tips to help prevent frostbite:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.

Wear a hat.

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. Wear two pairs of socks - wool if possible.

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. This air space around your toes acts as insulation.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

Warmer temperatures will move into the Ottawa area on Tuesday, with a high of minus 2 and a chance of flurries.

Periods of snow are in the forecast for Tuesday night and on Wednesday. Environment Canada has not said how much snow could fall in the national capital region.

AccuWeather is calling for a "coating" of one centimetres of snow in Ottawa on Tuesday. The Weather Network forecast calls for 1-3 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, and another centimetre on Wednesday.

Above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Here's a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low minus 21C

MONDAY: Sunny. High minus 8C. Wind chill of minus 28 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 2C

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow. High minus 3C

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High minus 3C

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6C, and a low of minus 15C.