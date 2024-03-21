Cold spring weather continues to grip Ottawa

The cold start to spring will continue in Ottawa through the weekend.

It is -10 C at 6 a.m. in Ottawa, with the wind chill making it feel like -18.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day today, with a high of -3 C.

Clear tonight. Low -15 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -18.

The record for the coldest March 22 in Ottawa history is -20 C, set back in 1939.

Friday will be mainly cloud. High -3 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. High 1 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 0 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -5 C.