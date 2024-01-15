Cold snap kicks off in Ottawa

Ottawa’s cold snap is finally landing following the last weekend’s snowstorm with temperatures dipping below -6 C this week.

Environmment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell told 580 CFRA it's only going to get colder.

On Monday, it’s partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries at the Ottawa Airport area. A low of -16 C and a high of -8 C is in the forecast with a wind chill of -9.

Five cm of snow is expected to fall on Tuesday. Wind is going to be up to 15 km/h. High of -6 C and low of -16 C are in the forecast. Wind chill -19 in the morning and - 8 in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent of flurries are shaping Wednesday. High of -10 C during the day. It’s going to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries with a low of minus 15 C overnight.

The sun will rise on Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and cloud. High -9 C and low of -15 C on Thursday. Friday will see a high of -12 C and low of -19 C.

Low temperatures are also expected to continue throughout the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud.