OTTAWA -- A sunny, but cold day is in the forecast for Ottawa after the coldest night of the winter.

The temperature dropped to minus 21.6C at 6 a.m., the coldest temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport so far in 2021

The record for coldest Jan. 31 in Ottawa history is minus 33.1C, set back in 1996.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for another day with below seasonal temperatures, with warmer temperatures moving into the region on Tuesday.

The forecast says it will be mainly sunny today with a high of 13C. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 16 this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to minus 22C Sunday night, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 29.

"It looks like maybe by Monday we'll start to get into a bit of a warming trend, and then warmer again on Tuesday," said Environment Canada Meteorologist Crawford Luke.

An Ottawa Public Health Frostbite Advisory remains in effect for Ottawa.

The health unit offers the following tips to help prevent frostbite:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.

Wear a hat.

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. Wear two pairs of socks - wool if possible.

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. This air space around your toes acts as insulation.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

Here's a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

SUNDAY: Sunny. High minus 13C. It will feel like minus 16 with the wind chill in the afternoon

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low minus 22C

MONDAY: Sunny. High minus 8C

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 2C

WEDNESDAY: Flurries. High minus 3C

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3C

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6C, and a low of minus 15C.