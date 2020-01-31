OTTAWA -- After a cold start to the final day of January, mild temperatures are in the forecast for the opening weekend of Winterlude.

An Ottawa Public Health Frostbite Advisory is in effect for this morning. With the wind chill, it feels like -20.

Take comfort in knowing that, in theory, the #FrostBiteAdvisory is off for a portion of this afternoon (it'll be -12C w/the windchill). But windchill temps will drop to -26C overnight, so the advisory is staying in effect until tomorrow morning. Sorry.https://t.co/RinXzlHIaa pic.twitter.com/UTOb3SfDba — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) January 30, 2020

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today today and a high of -5C.

Saturday will see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries. The high will be -2C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries. High -2.

The normal temperatures for this time of year is a high of -6C and a low of -15C.

Environment Canada’s monthly outlook for February predicts temperatures will be “normal” for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.