Cold end to January, but a mild weekend in the forecast
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Friday, January 31, 2020 4:45AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 4:57AM EST
OTTAWA -- After a cold start to the final day of January, mild temperatures are in the forecast for the opening weekend of Winterlude.
An Ottawa Public Health Frostbite Advisory is in effect for this morning. With the wind chill, it feels like -20.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today today and a high of -5C.
Saturday will see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries. The high will be -2C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries. High -2.
The normal temperatures for this time of year is a high of -6C and a low of -15C.
Environment Canada’s monthly outlook for February predicts temperatures will be “normal” for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.