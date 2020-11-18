OTTAWA -- It's going to feel very much like winter in Ottawa on Wednesday, but the cold won't last until the end of the week.

Wednesday's high will be -5 C, about 10 degrees below seasonal norms. With the wind chill, it will feel like -15 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.

There's also a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

After the temperature drops to -8 C overnight, thigns will dramatically warm up on Thursday. The high will be 8 C.

Friday will be even warmer: cloudy with a high of 10 C.

Over the weekend, expect temperatures in the low single-digits with a chance of rain or snow.