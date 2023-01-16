Cold and sunny start to the work week in Ottawa

It will be a sunny day in the capital but you’ll want to bundle up if you’re heading outside.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -7 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -27 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -14 C overnight. The wind chill will make it feel more like -20.

It will be mainly cloudy on Tuesday with a high of -4 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -20 in the morning and more like -6 in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Temperatures will stay steady at -6 C overnight.

On Wednesday – cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C.