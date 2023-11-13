Cold and snowy start to the work week for the capital
A cold start to your work week, with temperatures well below the freezing mark.
Monday morning, according to Environment Canada, the temperature was -8 C.
Snow is expected to arrive this morning, with a total of about 2 cm. It will also be windy. The high will only be zero.
Overnight, there is a chance of drizzle and a risk of freezing drizzle, the low will be zero.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for clouds and a high of 3 C.
Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers, and a high of 8 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Melissa Lamb returns to CTV Morning Live
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands flee Gaza hospital, health officials say, but many, including babies, still trapped
Thousands of people have fled Gaza's largest hospital as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates, but hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a power blackout, remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Former U.K. PM David Cameron makes shock return to government as foreign secretary
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials.
Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today
After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear to have any Canadians on it.
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Atlantic
In Halifax, a city surrounded by forests, citizens call for wildfire escape routes
Citizen in the Halifax area are calling for wildfire escape routes five months after fires ignited in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.
Atlantic Canadians among the biggest spenders at Christmas: Retail Council of Canada
The Retail Council of Canada’s most recent survey is showing people from coast-to-coast are still putting out plenty of cash around Christmas time, especially in Atlantic Canada.
41-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S.
The Halifax District RCMP says a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a home in Middle Sackville around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.
Toronto
Man stabbed, another arrested in Etobicoke: TPS
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke on Sunday night.
Montreal
'We, as Quebecois, want a ceasefire': Thousands march for Gaza in Montreal
Thousands gathered in downtown Montreal Sunday afternoon for another demonstration calling for the Israel-Hamas war to end in a ceasefire.
Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire in TMR
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Mount Royal.
Garland produces two points as Canucks beat Canadiens 5-2
Conor Garland had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Victim identified in Moose Factory death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have release the name of the victim in the ongoing death investigation being conducted in Moose Factory with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and are looking for video footage from the area between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
Northern politician to table bill to prevent motorists from passing on double yellow highway lines
A northern Ontario MPP plans to table a new bill that would make it illegal for motorists to pass each other on double solid yellow highway lines.
London
Pedestrian struck: serious motor vehicle collision in North London Sunday
London Police have closed a section of Adelaide Street tonight as they investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
Lastman’s Bad Boy nears bankruptcy, undergoing 'restructuring' proceedings
Citing a 'challenging economic environment,' Lastman’s Bad Boy has filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as it undergoes restructuring proceedings. The company said all stores — including its London location — remain open.
Winnipeg
Police investigating Osborne Village triple stabbing
Three people are in hospital after a stabbing incident in Osborne Village Sunday afternoon.
-
Kitchener
'We need to have our closure': Sister seeks answers for brother’s murder following arrests
The sister of a murdered Kitchener man is speaking out about her brother, his legacy and the arrests for his kidnapping and murder.
Voting ends Monday in Cambridge byelection
Cambridge residents have one last chance to cast their ballot in the byelection.
Calgary
Japanese hockey players in Calgary to play exhibition series
A group of Japanese youngsters got a very Calgary welcome Saturday.
Ice climber killed in Kananaskis avalanche Saturday
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Final buildings in Calgary's second Chinatown set for demolition
Out with the old and in with the new, two historic building in Calgary’s second Chinatown set to be demolished for 18-storey tower.
Saskatoon
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
Saskatoon man who went into medical distress while in custody is now recovering, police say
A Saskatoon man who was in critical condition after experiencing a medical emergency in a police holding cell is now in stable condition, police say.
Edmonton
Images from father and son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
'I was proud': Edmonton girl runs 8 days to raise thousands for humanitarian relief
A 10-year-old Edmonton girl ran for more than a week to raise money for humanitarian aid.
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
Family seeks answers as man in mental health crisis presumed dead after interaction with RCMP
According to his family, Don Bennett was an avid horseman, and loving father and grandfather with a trademark boisterous personality.
Three housing affordability motions coming to Vancouver city council this week
Vancouver City Hall will welcome three motions this week, all focused on housing affordability.
Squamish, B.C., man killed by avalanche in Alberta
A man from Squamish, B.C., was killed in an avalanche near the B.C.-Alta. border on Saturday, Mounties confirmed.
Regina
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.